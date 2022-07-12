Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League-XI Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club friendlies 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will square off against K-League-XI, a squad made up of some of the best players in K League 1, on Wednesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

It will be the opening game of the pre-season for Spurs, who will be in Korea till the weekend. Heung-Min Son was already in Korea and welcomed his teammates at the airport on Sunday. The Premier League giants will play Sevilla at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on Saturday, while this will be a one-off game for K-League XI.

Antonio Conte has travelled with a strong squad, and four of the five Spurs summer signings have trained ahead of the game against K-League-XI. Clement Lenglet's visa clearance could not be completed in time, so he has not been included.

Spurs will look to kick off their pre-season with a fine display, while this will be an opportunity for the K League 1 players to test their mettle against a strong European club.

Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League-XI Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season, concluding their campaign with three consecutive wins.

They scored 69 goals in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, conceding 40.

Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League-XI Prediction

Spurs have announced a 28-man squad for their tour of South Korea. Son and Harry Kane headline the squad, while new signing Richarlison also finds a place in the team. This game is a good opportunity for Conte to experiment with his starting XI and find out how the new players play in his system.

Meanwhile, K-League-XI have called up 24 players for this game, two from each of the 12 teams in the competition.

Daegu FC forward Cesinha, Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Um Won-sang and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors defender Hong Jeong-ho, the 2021 league MVP, had to withdraw from the squad because of injury. Kim Jin-hyuk, Jun Amano, and Paik Seung-ho have replaced the injured players and might make the starting XI.

Spurs have the squad quality, but as this is just a friendly game, so they're not expected to put in a high-intensity display. Meanwhile, K-League XI players have not played together, which might impact their performance.

Nonetheless, with nothing much at stake, the game could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 K-League-XI.

Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League-XI Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Tottenham to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far