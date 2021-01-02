Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United: 5 Talking points as Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min help Spurs return to winning ways | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur kicked off 2021 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Leeds United in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Harry Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot before his partner in crime Son Heung-Min doubled Tottenham Hotspur's lead just before half-time. Toby Alderweireld added a third just five minutes after the break to rubberstamp Tottenham Hotspur's first win in five league games.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱️ A strong display at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as we return to winning ways in the @PremierLeague!



⚪️ #THFC 3-0 #LUFC 🟤

The visitors were very energetic in the opening stages of the game, chasing down every loose ball. They found spaces between the Tottenham Hotspur midfielders to move into promising positions but lacked the final touch in front of goal, which proved to be Leeds' undoing on the night.

Tottenham Hotspur were awarded a penalty in the 29th minute when Ezgjan Alioski fouled Steven Bergwijn in the box. Kane sent Illan Meslier the wrong way from the penalty spot to give Spurs the lead

Leeds kept pushing for an equaliser, with Raphinha being the creative force for most of their chances.

However, just two minutes before the half-time whistle, the deadly duo of Kane and Son Heung-Min combined to double Tottenham Hotspur's advantage. Kane provided an inch-perfect pass to Son, who side-footed a first-time effort at the near post. That was Son's 100th goal in all competitions for Spurs.

100 – Son Heung-min has scored his 100th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, with only Harry Kane (169) scoring more for the club since his debut in September 2015. Milestone. #TOTLEE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2021

The second half kicked off in much of the same vein as the first, but it was again Tottenham Hotspur who scored the next goal of the game. In the 50th minute, Toby Alderweireld headed home Son's delivery from a corner.

Leeds continued to do the bulk of the running, but Tottenham Hotspur held firm to return to winning ways in the Premier League. A late red card to Matt Doherty in injury time was a blot in an otherwise perfect outing for Jose Mourinho's men.

On that note, we take a look at the five major talking points from the game as Spurs moved up to third in the Premier League standings.

#5 Harry Kane scores against his 30th different Premier League opponent

It was a great first half for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The 27-year-old seemingly continued from where he left off the previous year.

By scoring from the spot in the 29th minute, Kane has now netted against 30 different teams in the English top flight. He has some way to go to take the outright record of scoring against the most number of Premier League teams. However, Kane is the only player to have scored against all Premier League teams he has played more than once.

30 – Harry Kane has scored against all 30 teams he’s faced in the Premier League, the only player with a 100% record among those to have faced more than one opponent. Collection. #TOTLEE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2021

The English striker picked up an assist in the game as well. He could have the all-time assists record in his sights too if he continues his rich vein of goal-creating form.

Kane is now the first player to reach double figures in goals scored (10) and assists made (10) in the top-five European leagues this season.

#4 Leeds' all-out-attack threat neutralised by Tottenham Hotspur's counter-attacking

Despite having better stats than Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds failed to test the hosts' defence.

Leeds United had roughly 60% possession during the game. They matched Tottenham Hotspur shot for shot in the first half and completed more passes with better accuracy. However, they did not have much to show for their efforts on the night.

Jose Mourinho seemed to have Bielsa's number for the majority of the game, as he preferred to sit back and let the visitors do all the work. However, Tottenham Hotspur were quick to pounce on the break.

The fleet-footed duo of Son and Steven Bergwijn helped a lot in this respect. Mourinho did not send his full-backs too deep into the Leeds half and that helped Spurs keep a steady ship at the back.

