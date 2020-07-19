Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City: 3 interesting storylines | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur host an erratic Leicester City in their last home game of the Premier League season in what promises to be another cracker.

Goals are always in huge supply in this fixture, with the last five league games between the sides producing a mammoth 21.

However, there's a lot more riding on this one as both Spurs and the Foxes are in contention for a European spot, and a win here for either side would be a massive boost in that regard.

Here are the top three storylines to check out in this enticing Premier League encounter.

Leicester bracing for two 'finals' in Champions League pursuit

Leicester have a do or die battle for Champions League in the week ahead

With only six victories in their last 20 Premier League games, Leicester City's renaissance has certainly hit the buffers. In fact, so dramatic has been the decline since the Christmas period that the Foxes haven't even strung together two Premier League victories on the trot since new year's day.

Be it issues with consistency or the quality of players, Brendan Rodgers' side haven't done enough to stick with the front-runners, and now find themselves on the brink of dropping out of the top four in the Premier League and thereby missing out on a much-desired Champions League spot.

Manchester United have drawn level with them on points but remain a position adrift on fifth on the Premier League table due to an inferior goal difference, with the sides set to meet on the final day of the Premier League at the King Power in what's billed as the 'UCL showdown'. However, their fates might as well be decided by then if Leicester go down to Spurs in this fixture.

Can the Foxes brave another Premier League 'hurri-Kane'?

Leicester City is Kane's favorite punching bag in the Premier League

Since bursting onto the scene with Spurs over five years ago, Harry Kane has maintained an absolutely prolific record in the Premier League. He currently stands at 140 goals in the top-flight for the Lillywhites, most of which have come against Leicester of all teams.

With 14 goals from nine games, there's something about the Foxes which makes him tick. The striker just loves scoring against them, and was on target in September's reverse too. Bet your boots he's going to score again?

Will Spurs change their approach?

Tottenham are winning in the Premier League, but not convincingly enough.

Even though Jose Mourinho's side has been able to grind out results lately to go four games unbeaten, winning three of them, the quality of football from Tottenham remains desperately unappetizing. In both the derby win over Arsenal and then the win over Newcastle, they left it late to strike the knockout punch, but also left a lot to be desired over the course of 90 minutes.

Spurs were content to concede possession, and absolutely uninterested in creating chances. Besides a few moments of attacking quality here and there, they were completely lacking in urgency. Such a lax approach could be well punished by the likes of Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, who're slowly finding their feet again, and might not be so lucky in finding late winners.