Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur take on Brendan Rodgers' struggling Leicester City outfit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Foxes slumped to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit was stunned by Sporting Lisbon's 2-0 victory in the Champions League this week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Leicester City and have won 60 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 37 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven of their last nine Premier League games against Leicester City and have also won their last three matches against the Foxes.

Leicester City have lost four of their last five matches away from home against Tottenham Hotspur and have conceded at least three goals in each match.

Since Leicester City's return to the Premier League, matches between these two teams have produced 63 goals - the second-highest goal return for a fixture during this period in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last six home games in the Premier League - their best run at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leicester City have picked up only one point from their first six matches in the Premier League - their worst start to a league campaign in 39 years.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent this season and have a few issues to address at the moment. The likes of Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski can make a difference on their day and will look to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City have endured an abysmal campaign so far and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

