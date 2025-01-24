Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have been in dismal form so far this season. The Foxes slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been shockingly ineffective in recent months. The North London outfit edged TSG Hoffenheim to a crucial 3-2 victory in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 61 out of the 121 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 38 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won five of their last six matches at home against Leicester City in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in each of their five victories during this period.

Leicester City held Tottenham Hotspur to an admirable 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last year and will be looking to avoid defeats in both matches against them in a single Premier League campaign for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Fixtures between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City have witnessed a total of 130 goals in 35 matches in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled so far this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence in the Premier League. The hosts have been consistently outplayed this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Leicester City have failed to make an impact this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top flight. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

