Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

After disappointing defeats to Merseyside opposition in midweek, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City do battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham endured late heartbreak at Anfield on Wednesday night. Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute winner gave Liverpool the win over Spurs, on a night when Jose Mourinho was adamant that the better team lost.

Despite creating two gilt-edged chances in the second half, Spurs couldn't capitalize. Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane were made to pay for their misses, as Liverpool eventually secured the win. That result meant that the Reds climbed to top spot, three points ahead of Spurs.

Leicester City had the chance to come into this game ahead of Spurs in the standings, but they lost 2-0 to Everton at the King Power Stadium, as goals from Richarlison and Mason Holgate sunk Brendan Rodgers' side.

Leicester are still just a point behind Spurs heading into this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Tottenham have a 50 percent win record against Leicester City overall, with 57 wins in 114 previous games. Leicester have beaten Spurs 36 times, while 21 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Leicester City form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur should have Gareth Bale available again, after he missed the game against Liverpool with an illness. Sergio Reguilon is expected to come straight back into the Tottenham starting XI in place of Ben Davies.

Injured: Japhet Tanganga, Erik Lamela

Suspended: None

Daniel Amartey and Caglar Soyuncu are long-term absentees, while Ricardo Pereira is still said to be a few weeks away from being able to play again.

Leicester City should have Timothy Castagne available for selection for this game.

Injured: Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy; Harvey Barnes, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Prediction

The inevitable Mourinho reaction following a loss is something that Leicester have to be worried about. They also haven't looked particularly secure at the back against the better teams in the league.

With Kane and Son in fantastic form, Spurs will fancy their chances of a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Leicester City