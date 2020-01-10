Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: 3 Spurs players to watch out for

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp will face Tottenham's Jose Mourinho for the first time this weekend

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to end Liverpool's winning run in the Premier League this Saturday when Spurs welcome Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool - who have never won the Premier League crown, are going strong and are on the path to claim this season's domestic title, having registered 58 points from 20 league games.

Their only setback of the season came in the form of a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last October.

On the other hand, Spurs made a dismal start to the 2019-20 season what apparently ended up in tears for their former boss Mauricio Pochettino. After Spurs sacked their Argentine manager, Mourinho came and turned around the on-field results for the Lilywhites. However, the current scenario is not the same, with a number of players missing ruled out due to injury.

While the points difference between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur is 28, Mourinho's team - with an injury-ravaged squad - could only pray for a positive result. Although Spurs will miss their star players like Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose and Ben Davies, it's expected that a tactical battle between Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp will decide the fortune of the game.

Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min playing against Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur might have changed their manager, but there is no change in Son Heung-min' performances for the Lilywhites. The South Korean professional has made an impressive initiation to his life under the Portuguese manager. Despite receiving three red cards in the whole of 2019, the Spurs no.7 has managed to rack up five goals and seven assists from 16 league appearances this season.

After enduring a two-match suspension for kicking Antonio Rudiger in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, Son is set to make his return to the Premier League football. His addition to the matchday squad is undoubtedly going to help the home side as Mourinho will be looking to use his pace to exploit the space left behind by Liverpool full-backs.

Son plays on the left-wing, but, in the absence of their main striker Harry Kane, the Korean jet could be used as a striker by Mourinho. We wouldn't be surprised either if he let Son play on the left-wing and tries to exploit the space left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

