Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will host Liverpool in this weekend's Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 6.

Tottenham Hotspur have registered 26 points from 13 Premier League games this season and currently occupy third position in the league table. The Reds, meanwhile, have registered 16 points from 12 games and are currently placed ninth in the league standings.

Spurs registered a late-minute 3-2 victory over Bournemouth in their last Premier League game on October 29. Liverpool, on the other hand, were defeated by Leeds United 2-1 in their last league game on October 29.

However, both teams are among the Premier League's big six teams and this would make the encounter an interesting one to watch.

Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Sunday.

#4 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The Uruguayan joined Liverpool on a deal that could rise up to £85 million in total in the coming years and his recent resurgence in attack has been significant.

Nunez has netted three goals and has registered one assist in eight Premier League appearances for the Reds. Furthermore, he has netted a goal in three out of his last four appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC Darwin Nunez:



• 5 goals in his last 7 matches in all competitions

• 3 goals in his last 3 games in the Champions League

• 1 goal every 106mins for Liverpool



Fucking Boss. Darwin Nunez:• 5 goals in his last 7 matches in all competitions• 3 goals in his last 3 games in the Champions League• 1 goal every 106mins for LiverpoolFucking Boss. https://t.co/Dv97QJ29Tw

The 23-year old's fine form in recent weeks has made him one of the players to watch out for in this game and it will be interesting to see if he can help Liverpool in securing all three points in this clash.

#3 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hugo Lloris v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League

The Frenchman has been brilliant in goal and his fine form has improved the overall performance of Tottenham Hotspur's defense this season.

Lloris has kept four clean sheets in 13 Premier League appearances so far. Furthermore, he's the goalkeeper with the third joint highest number of clean sheets in the league this season.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial What a save, Hugo Lloris!!! What a save, Hugo Lloris!!!

The 35-year-old was named the Player of the Match in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Marseille on November 1.

His mastery in goal will be needed to curtail the attacking threat of Liverpool in this encounter.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The Egyptian is arguably the best performing Liverpool player despite their inconsistency in the league this campaign.

Salah has netted four goals and has registered three assists in 12 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season.

Salah Central @SalahCentral Mohamed Salah 22/23:



- 20 games

- 14 goals

- 6 assists



What do you make of his season so far? Mohamed Salah 22/23:- 20 games- 14 goals - 6 assistsWhat do you make of his season so far? https://t.co/VjNrJc5BZp

The 31-year old goal in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Napoli on November 1 remains a big boost for him going into this game and he is a key player in attack for Jurgen Klopp in this encounter.

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane - v Sporting CP: Group D - UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The Englishman is arguably one of the most in-form strikers in the league this season and his vision in attack has been exceptional.

Kane has netted 10 goals and has registered one assist in 13 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Sporting News Football Club @sn_footballclub 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English players in the Premier League with most direct goal involvements so far this season.



Harry Kane (11)

Ivan Toney (10)

Phil Foden (9)

James Maddison (8)

Bukayo Saka (8) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 English players in the Premier League with most direct goal involvements so far this season. Harry Kane (11)Ivan Toney (10)Phil Foden (9)James Maddison (8)Bukayo Saka (8) https://t.co/mIU9W8uDCM

The 30-year-old has registered 27 through balls and this is the highest by a player in the Premier League this season.

Kane's attacking threat will be important for Antonio Conte in this encounter.

