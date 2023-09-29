Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Leicester City by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The North London outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Arsenal this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 88 out of the 181 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 48 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last 21 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-1 scoreline in 2017.

Liverpool have found the back of the net in each of their last 15 matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League but have kept only two clean sheets during this period.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 17 matches in the Premier League - the longest such streak of any team in the competition.

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in each of their last two Premier League games away from home but have gone on to win both these matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been a resurgent side this season and will be intent on competing for the Premier League crown. Darwin Nunez has come into his own at the club and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been in excellent form under Ange Postecoglou and have a point to prove in this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and we expect them to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes