Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have struggled on the domestic front this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Napoli by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit edged Marseille to a crucial 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 87 out of the 179 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spurs' 48 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last nine Premier League victories against Liverpool, with their previous victory coming by a 4-1 margin in 2017.

Liverpool have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 20 Premier League meetings against Tottenham Hotspur, with the previous such match coming in 2015.

This is the first time Tottenham Hotspur are facing Liverpool in the Premier League while being above them in the Premier League table since 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 10 points from losing positions so far this season - more than any other team in the Premier League so far.

Liverpool have conceded the first goal eight times in the Premier League this season - only West Ham United and Southampton have worse records in this regard.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations this season. Jurgen Klopp's charges have a good away record against Spurs and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have been a robust outfit this season but have plenty of work to do in the final third. Liverpool will take plenty of heart from their performance against Napoli and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

