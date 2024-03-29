Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from one of their worst performances of the season when they host Luton Town on Saturday.

Spurs fell to a 3-0 loss to Fulham right before the international break. Marco Silva's men ran riot at Craven Cottage and made the Lilywhites look like a disjointed unit, clueless and incapable of producing any response.

Rodrigo Muniz bagged a brace while Sasa Lukic also got on the scoresheet for Silva's men. It was a harsh reality check for Spurs who went into the game on the back of a dominant 4-0 win over top-four rivals Aston Villa away from home less than a week earlier.

A win over Fulham would have seen Tottenham leapfrog Villa to the fourth place in the Premier League table. But instead, the hefty defeat meant they remained behind Unai Emery's side although they have a game in hand over them.

Last week, Nottingham Forest had four points deducted from their season's tally for breaching Premier League financial rules during the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, Luton Town have moved up to 17th in the table. The Hatters currently have 22 points while Forest sit 18th with 21.

Incidentally, Luton's latest game was against Forest and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Rob Edwards' men left it late to salvage a point with Luke Berry's 89th-minute goal cancelling out Chris Wood's first-half strike for the Tricky Trees.

If Forest's appeal goes through and they get a favourable ruling and their points back, Luton will need to move mountains to survive the drop given the tough nature of their upcoming fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have not failed to score in their last 23 league matches at home.

Spurs have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league matches at home.

Luton Town have failed to score at least a goal in only four of their 29 Premier League games this season. However, one of those matches was a 1-0 loss to Spurs in October.

Luton Town have not beaten Spurs since picking up a 2-0 win over them at home in November 1987.

Since losing to Luton in November 1987, Spurs are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with the Hatters. They've won six and drawn four of those matches.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Prediction

Luton Town's injury problems continue to leave them vulnerable. Spurs are inconsistent but could find plenty of joy going forward against Edwards' side on Saturday. They will be determined to produce a response after their drab display against Fulham before the international break.

Spurs are flimsy at the back but if their attackers combine well with each other like they often do, they will blow Luton away.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes