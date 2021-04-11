Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United — Combined XI | Premier League 2020/21

Manchester United are set for a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday.

The Red Devils were on the wrong end of one of the biggest scorelines of the Premier League campaign as Mourinho's Spurs smashed six goals past them on their own turf. It was their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat in their illustrious history after losing by the same scoreline to Manchester City ten years ago.

It was a statement win for the Portuguese coach at Spurs, who looked primed for an unlikely title charge in North London with the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son firing on all cylinders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, on the other hand, appeared to be on course for a nightmare campaign as they were in the bottom half of the table after the first three games, during which they conceded eleven goals.

However, the fortunes of both sides have changed dramatically since their last meeting 27 matchdays ago. Manchester United currently sit in second place on the Premier League table and have one foot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, while Spurs face a battle to finish in the top-four as they sit in seventh place and were embarrassingly eliminated from the UEL.

95 - Manchester United have won 95 Premier League matches after conceding the first goal - seven more than any other team in Premier League history. Resilient. pic.twitter.com/B1ZIumdBcZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

While the three points will help them solidify their position on the table, there is another interesting dynamic at play as Solskjaer's side will be out for blood in the upcoming fixture after their historic loss to Spurs at Old Trafford.

On that note, here, we take a look at the best possible combined XI between the sides ahead of the game.

Note: Only players available for selection for the game will be considered, and they will be selected based on their form in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The goalkeeper conundrum currently playing out at Manchester United has been one of the most interesting talking points of their campaign so far, with David de Gea and Dean Henderson fighting for the number one spot. With the former being far from his majestic best and Dean Henderson not playing nearly enough in the Premier League with only six starts so far, Hugo Lloris takes the goalkeeper spot in this XI.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain has had to play behind an unstable defence with the personnel changing on several occasions this season, but has come to his side's rescue more often than not.

500 - Hugo Lloris' appearance for Spurs today was his 500th top-flight league appearance. Since making his debut for Nice in March 2006, he's played more games across the big-five European leagues than any other player. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/FKsC5zqvct — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Lloris boasts of the fourth-best save percentage in the league this season for keepers with at least 20 starts (76.6), which is even more impressive considering that he is one of only three players to concede 100+ shots in the top half of the table.

The French World Cup-winning star has managed ten clean sheets in his 30 games, a figure bettered only by three keepers in the league. He is set to play behind an all-Manchester defence in this combined XI.

