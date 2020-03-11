Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United: Last 3 meetings between the sides | Premier League 2019-20

Marcus Rashford was pivotal to United's last two victories over Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Manchester United this Sunday in a key Premier League match that could go a long way towards deciding which of these two members of the so-called ‘Big Six’ manages to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils have been on far better form than Jose Mourinho’s side, but of course, the Portuguese boss will be desperate to get one over on his old employers and traditionally, his sides are never more dangerous than when they have their backs to the wall.

With the game just around the corner, here is a look at the last 3 meetings between these two Premier League giants.

Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

4th December 2019, Premier League

A wonder goal from Dele Alli couldn't stop Spurs falling to defeat in their last meeting with United

The last meeting between the two came in December 2019 and actually represented Jose Mourinho’s third match in charge of Spurs. The Portuguese had led his side to 2 straight wins previously – over struggling West Ham and Bournemouth – but the “new manager bump” would come to an end in this game at the hands of his old side.

Although the statistics looked relatively even at the end of the game – with both sides having a similar amount of possession, chances and shots on target – Tottenham never really looked comfortable, with Harry Kane being largely starved of service upfront and the pace of United’s Marcus Rashford giving their defence plenty of problems.

It was the England international who opened the scoring on just 6 minutes, as he capitalised on a piece of horrendous defending from Davinson Sanchez to basically fire the ball through Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post.

A dipping shot from Rashford from outside the box came close to doubling United’s advantage, only for the strike to hit the bar, and 5 minutes from half-time, Tottenham drew level through Dele Alli. It was a goal of pure genius, as he latched onto a parry from David De Gea to loop the ball over the heads of Fred and Ashley Young before volleying home on the turn.

If Mourinho was hoping that the goal would galvanise his troops though, he was wrong; United came out for the second half on the front foot again, and after some excellent work on the left side, Rashford charged into the box only to be felled by Moussa Sissoko.

After a VAR check a penalty was awarded, and the England forward converted nervelessly. Spurs had almost the entire half to find an equaliser, but couldn’t create any clear chances and in the end, the Red Devils deservedly took all 3 points.

