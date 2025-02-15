Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils defeated Leicester City by a 2-1 scoreline in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table and have struggled over the past year. The North London outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 96 out of the 203 matches between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 56 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are unbeaten in their last four matches against Manchester United in the Premier League and are looking to complete a league double against the Red Devils for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

Manchester United have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the top flight since 1978.

Tottenham Hotspur have already secured two victories against Manchester United in all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown signs of a resurgence under Ruben Amorim but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The Red Devils have a poor recent record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur have flattered to deceive this season and have been a shadow of their former selves over the past month. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

