Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The Premier League features a clash between two formidable teams this weekend as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have not made a particularly positive start to their season. The North London outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Brentford last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 96 out of the 199 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 53 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to win only one of their nine matches against Manchester United in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a comprehensive 6-1 margin in 2020.

Manchester United are one of only two teams alongside Liverpool to remain unbeaten at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have won two of their four games at the venue.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their opening home game in the Premier League season in each of their last two campaigns and have defeated Manchester City and Southampton in such games during this period.

Manchester United have won their first Premier League away game of the season in only one of their last five campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United were uninspiring in their victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur can pack a punch on their day and were impressive on their pre-season tour under Ange Postecoglou. Both teams have issues to solve at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes