Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in a penalty shoot-out in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The North London outfit suffered a stunning 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have an impressive historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 96 out of the 198 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 53 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last four matches against Manchester United in the Premier League - the longest such run against the Red Devils in the competition since 2004.

Manchester United have won 39 games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - the best record by a single team against another opponent in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only three of their last 21 games at home in the Premier League, with all these victories coming between 2016 and 2018.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 15 midweek games in the Premier League and have won all their seven such matches so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have an impressive squad at their disposal and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have stepped up for the Red Devils and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a dismal season and were dismantled by Newcastle United over the weekend. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

