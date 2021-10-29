Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th October 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces one of the biggest tests of his managerial career this weekend as Manchester United travel to London for a must-win Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United started their Premier League campaign with positive intent but have now been derailed by a series of astonishing results. The Red Devils were humiliated by Liverpool last weekend and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have also blown hot and cold in the Premier League this season and are in sixth place in the league table. The North London outfit suffered a shock defeat against West Ham United last week and will need to step up in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a predictably good record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 93 out of 195 matches, as opposed to Spurs' 53 victories.

The Red Devils have won only two of their last nine away games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has bagged three goals and one assist in his last two Premier League appearances against Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last four Premier League games and another blank this weekend would represent his worst league goal drought in over a decade.

Mason Greenwood has scored nine Premier League goals away from home for Manchester United and could become the youngest player to reach the ten-goal mark since Wayne Rooney.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks and will need to start with a positive result on Saturday. The Red Devils were overwhelmed by Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back immediately to avoid a full-blown crisis.

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to find their feet under Nuno Espirito Santo and will need to be at their best to keep their opponents at bay. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi