Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur will get their UEFA Champions League campaign under way on Wednesday when they welcome Marseille to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The hosts are back in the competition after two years, while Marseille are returning after a year's absence. Both teams secured a direct place in the group stage, with Europa League winners Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon for company in Group D.

Spurs have endured an unbeaten start to their campaign, returning to winning ways with 2-1 win over London rivals Fulham at the weekend. Marseille, meanwhile, have also kicked off their campaign on a solid note. They're on a four-game winning streak in Ligue 1, keeping three straight clean sheets.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will not be able to count on the services of Lucas Moura, who is nursing a tendon injury. Bryan Gil took part in light training sessions and might start from the bench.

Injured: Lucas Moura

Doubtful: Bryan Gil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Marseille

Dimitri Payet and Samuel Gigot missed the last Ligue 1 game against Auxerre due to injury and are unlikely to start here. In-form attacker Alexis Sanchez will miss out because of a suspension carried forward from last season.

Injured: Dimitri Payet, Samuel Gigot

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexis Sanchez

Unavailable: Cedric Bakambu, Bamba Dieng

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier; Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Olympique Marseille (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Chancel Mbemba, Leonardo Balerdi, Sead Kolasinac; Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier, Jordan Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson; Luis Suarez

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed a great start to their new campaign and will look to get their rivalry under way with a win.

Marseille have kept clean sheets in their last two away games in Ligue 1 and are expected to keep a tight ship at the back. Payet and Sanchez's absence could be a blow for them, but given the form of the two teams, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Marseille

