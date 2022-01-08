Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur invite Morecambe to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the FA Cup third round fixture on Sunday.
Morecambe secured a place in the third-round fixture with a 1-0 win over seventh-tier side Buxton in December. They have struggled in their league campaign so far and are in 19th place in the League One standings.
Tottenham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games. They suffered their first defeat in nine games across all competitions at the hands of Chelsea in EFL Cup action on Thursday. The Blues now hold a 2-0 advantage on aggregate ahead of next Thursday's second leg fixture.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe Head-to-Head
This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.
Tottenham Hotspur form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W
Morecambe form guide (League One): W-L-D-L-L
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe Team News
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs suffered an injury blow this week as Son Heung-min was ruled out for about a month on account of a muscle injury. Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon are fit and available for selection here. The rest of the absentees for the hosts are as below:
- Steven Bergwijn - Leg injury
- Cristian Romero - Thigh injury
Injured: Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero, Hueng-Min Son
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Morecambe
The visiting side are expected to be without the services of on-loan midfielder Adam Phillips for this trip to London.
Injured: Adam Phillips
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe Predicted XI
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon; Japhet Tanganga, Harry Winks, Bryan Gil, Sergio Reguilon; Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura
Morecambe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kyle Letheren; Ryan Cooney, Liam Gibson, Anthony O'Connor, Greg Leigh; Toumani Diagouraga, Alfie McCalmont, Shane McLoughlin; Jonah Ayunga, Arthur Gnahoua, Cole Stockton
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe Prediction
Tottenham have looked solid under Antonio Conte and are just a couple of points off a top four spot in the Premier League. Despite a loss to Chelsea, they are the favorites in this cup fixture.
Tottenham have been eliminated from this stage of the cup competition just once in their last 15 campaigns. On the other hand, Morecambe have failed to win in their two encounters against top-flight clubs in the competition so far.
Spurs will be looking to bounce back from a loss at Chelsea and should be able to make quick work of the Shrimps here.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Morecambe.