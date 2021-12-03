Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2021

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City will battle for three points in an English Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts secured maximum points in a routine 2-0 victory over Brentford on Thursday. Sergi Canos' first-half own goal and Heung-Min Son's second-half strike guided the Lilywhites to victory.

Norwich City shared the points in a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United on Tuesday. Teemu Pukki's injury-time equalizer canceled out Callum Wilson's 61st minute strike.

Tottenham's victory saw them climb up to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from 13 matches. They are two points behind the top four with a game in hand. Norwich City still sit second from bottom on 10 points.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 74 occasions in the past and Tottenham have a superior record with 32 wins to their name. Norwich City were victorious in 24 matches while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the fifth of the 2019-20 FA Cup. Norwich progressed with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after both sides had played out a 1-1 draw at extra-time.

The visitors are unbeaten in four league games, with two wins and two draws registered in November.

Norwich City have registered just one win from their last 26 visits to London (a 2-1 victory over Brentford that kickstarted their four-game unbeaten run).

Heung-Min Son's goal against Brentford on Thursday means that he has been involved in 19 goals (12 goals, seven assists) in 19 matches against newly-promoted Premier League sides.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Prediction

Antonio Conte's appointment has rejuvenated Tottenham and the capital side are now well in the running to secure a top four finish. They will, however, have to be at their best against a Norwich side full of confidence in recent weeks.

The Canaries need a win to boost their chances of retaining their top-flight status but are unlikely to go all out in attack due to the quality of their hosts' attack.

A win would see the home side climb into the top four and we are backing them to secure maximum points in a routine victory.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham to win (The home side are heavy favorites and have vastly superior players to Norwich City).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score NO (Norwich City have failed to score or lose by a margin of 2+ goals in 15 of their last 16 Premier League defeats in London).

Tip 3: Under 2.5 goals (Three of Tottenham's last five league matches have seen two or fewer goals scored).

Tip 4: Heung-Min Son to score at any time (The South Korean has an impressive record against newly-promoted sides).

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 5: Over 8.5 corner kicks (both sides have averaged over 10 corner kicks per game in the league this season).

Edited by Shardul Sant