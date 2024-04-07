Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week at Nottingham Forest lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side eased past Fulham by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 58 out of the 124 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 37 victories.

After a run of six defeats in seven matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League between 1993 and 1997, Tottenham Hotspur have won their last five such games in the competition.

After a run of only defeat in only 11 matches away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have lost their last two such games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 11 of their 15 matches at home in the Premier League this season and are yet to draw a home game in the competition this season.

Nottingham Forest have won only two of their last 25 matches away from home in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. James Maddison and Son Heung-Min can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest are on the verge of the relegation zone and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: James Maddison to score - Yes