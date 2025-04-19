Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21 2025

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Nottingham Forest in a Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Monday evening.
Tottenham are currently in 15th place in the table, and will almost certainly be focusing their efforts on the Europa League at this stage.
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are in 4th place and will be desperate to gain some points to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
So who will come out on top in North London this Monday?
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last time these sides faced off, Nottingham Forest won out 1-0 thanks to an Anthony Elanga goal. However, it was their first win over Spurs since their promotion in 2022, as they had lost their previous four meetings with them.
- Tottenham's last league game was a terrible one, as they slumped to a 4-2 defeat to struggling Wolves. They have won just once in their last six league games, and have only won twice at home since December.
- Nottingham Forest's form has taken a downturn in recent games. After winning three in a row, they were defeated by both Aston Villa and Everton. With the likes of Villa and Chelsea breathing down their necks, there's now a real chance that they miss out on Champions League qualification.
- Despite their poor form in the league, Tottenham's confidence will be boosted by their 0-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, a win that sent them into the Europa League semi-finals. They are now three wins away from unlikely Champions League qualification themselves.
- Despite losing their last two games, Nottingham Forest's defensive record is still exemplary. They have conceded just 38 goals all season, with only the top two conceding fewer.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction
Despite their lowly league position, Tottenham are still a very dangerous side if they can find form, and that makes them a difficult match for Forest.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side will definitely be feeling the jitters after losing their last two games, and with only three points separating them from 7th place, they cannot really afford to lose here.
Ange Postecoglou, on the other hand, may wish to rotate his squad to keep certain players fresh for the Europa League. With a number of stars now back, though, this may not weaken his hand too much.
The prediction here, then, is a score draw.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes (Tottenham have fallen behind in five of their last six matches).
Tip 3: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in 12 of Tottenham's home games this season).