Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will entertain Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in three league games last Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 away defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. They met AC Milan at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, playing out a goalless draw. Antonio Conte's men were eliminated from the competition as they had suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last four league outings and played out a 2-2 draw against Everton at home. Everton went ahead through Demarai Gray's penalty, which was canceled out by Brennan Johnson in the 19th minute. Abdoulaye Doucouré added the second goal for Everton in the 29th minute and Johnson scored again to equalize for his team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 122 times in all competitions since 1909. The hosts have been the better side in these games with 56 wins to their name. The visitors have 37 wins to their name and 29 games have ended in draws.

Tottenham have won three of their last four meetings against the visitors, including a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture but suffered a 2-0 defeat in the League Cup in November.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Spurs have won three of their last four home games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in each of these games.

The visitors have lost their last three away games in all competitions, failing to score in these games.

Tottenham last suffered a Premier League defeat at home against Nottingham in 1997.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

The hosts have suffered just three defeats at home in the league this season and have won their last three home encounters against the visitors. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last three games in all competitions and might struggle in this match.

The Tricky Trees have picked up just one win in their travels this season and have scored just three goals in 12 away games this term. After an unbeaten run of five games between January and February, they are winless in their last four games, suffering a couple of defeats.

The hosts will be playing their fourth game in 11 days, so fatigue might be a factor. With that in mind, we expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes

