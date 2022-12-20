Tottenham Hotspur vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2022

Tottenham Hotspur face off against OGC Nice in a friendly match this Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Prior to the World Cup, Tottenham were on a run of mixed form, but they had won two of their last three Premier League games. Their most recent friendly game, meanwhile, saw them hammer Scottish side Motherwell 4-0.

Nice, meanwhile, were unbeaten in six Ligue 1 games prior to the season’s pause. However, Lucien Favre’s side have been a little patchy overall and currently sit ninth in the table. They also lost 0-3 to Atalanta in a friendly game last weekend, conceding twice in the first 30 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham have never faced Nice in a recorded game before, but they do have experience against French opposition this season. Antonio Conte’s side have defeated Marseille twice in Champions League action, most recently securing a 1-2 win in November.

While there’s a chance he might not start, Nice can call upon a player who has plenty of experience against Tottenham. Midfielder Aaron Ramsey spent over a decade at Arsenal and played in numerous North London derbies, scoring three goals against Spurs.

It’s unlikely that Tottenham will be able to call upon any of their squad members involved in the World Cup, which could rule out as many as 11 first-team stars, including Harry Kane and Cristian Romero.

Argentina’s World Cup victory at the weekend means that Cristian Romero has joined just three other players – Jimmy Greaves, Ossie Ardiles and Hugo Lloris – to win the trophy while playing for Tottenham.

Current Nice boss Lucien Favre came up against Tottenham in Champions League action when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund in the 2018-19 season. He saw his side beaten twice, eventually losing 4-0 on aggregate.

Tottenham Hotspur vs OGC Nice Prediction

Under normal circumstances, Tottenham would be expected to beat Nice quite comfortably, especially given the form both sides have shown this season.

However, the fact that Antonio Conte is likely to miss so many of his key players should be a concern for him, particularly going forward. Nice, on the other hand, may be close to full strength for this game.

Overall, then, it feels likely that Spurs will struggle to break down their French opposition, leading to a draw.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 OGC Nice

Tottenham Hotspur vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Both sides are dangerous in attack, but don’t have the most solid defence).

Tip 3: Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist for Tottenham – Yes (Kulusevski has one goal and five assists in nine Premier League appearances this season and was involved in three goals against Motherwell last week).

