Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will conclude their pre-season with a friendly against AS Roma at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho will square off against his former club for the first time, making for an interesting watch. The two teams have travelled to Israel with almost full-strength squads.

Spurs are unbeaten in their three friendlies thus far. They secured a 2-1 win over Rangers in their previous outing on Saturday, thanks to Harry Kane's brace. After the Roma game, Spurs will travel back to London to kick off their preparations for their Premier League opener at home against Southampton next Saturday.

Roma, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw in their previous friendly against Nice. They have one more friendly commitment against Shakhtar Donetsk next month before they kick off their Serie A campaign against Salernitana on August 14.

While this is just a friendly, the clash between two former Premier League-winning Chelsea managers, Antonio Conte and Jose Moutinho, adds extra flair to the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice, with both games being friendlies, with Spurs and Roma winning one apiece.

Tottenham have scored nine goals in the three friendlies thus far, though six of them came against K-League XI. They have conceded five goals and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Roma have scored seven goals in their four games thus far, conceding four and keeping two clean sheets.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Prediction

This game will provide a good opportunity for Spurs to warm up for their first Premier League game of the new campaign. Manager Antonio Conte is expected to field a strong starting XI, but he should rotate the squad after the first half to avoid exhaustion and injuries to key players.

Paulo Dybala, who joined Roma with a lot of fanfare, was an unused substitute in against Nice but could be handed a start here. Mourinho will look to leave a good account against his former team and is also expected to field a strong starting XI.

Taking into consideration the form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 AS Roma.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score or assist at any time - Yes.

