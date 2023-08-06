Tottenham Hotspur vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will host Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in what will be Ange Postecoglou's first game on home soil in charge of the Lilywhites. The proceeds from Sunday's game will go towards the funds raised for the Ukrainian people in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Singaporean side Lion City Sailors 5-1 in their latest pre-season friendly. It was men against boys as Spurs registered 37 shots against the Lion City Sailors' four. Richarlison scored a hat-trick, while Giovani Lo Celso and the unsettled Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet for Spurs.

With their match against Leicester City in Thailand getting postponed, Tottenham are now set to play two friendlies in as many days. A match against Barcelona at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium awaits them on August 8 ahead of their Premier League opener against Brentford on the 13th.

Kane's future continues to be the main talking point around Spurs as Bayern Munich wait for the Premier League side's response after making their final offer.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Premier League champions Shakhtar Donetsk are not too pleased with how Manor Solomon ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer. They were left helpless as a new FIFA ruling, in the wake of the Russian invasion, allowed Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

As a result, Solomon joined Fulham last term before signing for Spurs on a free transfer this summer.

The domestic season has begun for Shakhtar and they beat Metalist 1925 2-1 before being held to a 1-1 stalemate by Veres Rivne.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur and Shakhtar Donetsk have met once in the UEFA Cup in the 2008-09 season. Shakhtar lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

Shakhtar won the Ukrainian Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham Hotspur finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League last term.

This will only be Spurs' third pre-season friendly. A proposed clash with AS Roma ended up getting called off and torrid weather conditions led to a match with Leicester City getting postponed.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

The two sides are coming together for a good cause and the result won't matter much. Shakhtar Donetsk are expected to bring the game to Spurs as their domestic season has already started and they are in the thick of things right now.

But even then, Spurs' firepower might prove to be too much to handle for the Ukrainian outfit.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes