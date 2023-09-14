Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will look to consolidate their bright start to the 2023-24 Premier League season as they host Sheffield United on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou seems to be ushering Spurs into a promising era in his first few weeks in charge of the north London outfit. The Lilywhites are yet to suffer their first loss of the new campaign after four matches.

Spurs have won three and drawn one of their four Premier League games so far and are expected to get all three points when they take on the Blades this weekend. Postecoglou's side beat freshly-promoted Burnley 5-2 in their latest outing before the international break.

Son Heung-min made a grand return to form against the Clarets, scoring a hat-trick as Cristian Romero and James Maddison found the back of the net as well for Spurs.

There has been no shortage of goals since Postecoglou took charge of the team and Tottenham have scored at least two goals in each of their four league games so far.

Spurs will be looking to build up a head of steam as they take on Burnley with matches against Arsenal and Liverpool to follow this Saturday's clash.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United played out a dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton in their latest outing on September 2. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for the Toffees in the 14th minute of the game before Cameron Archer restored parity for the Blades in the 33rd.

Jordan Pickford unintentionally prodded the ball into his own net subsequently after a second Archer strike came off the post right at the stroke of half-time. But Arnaut Danjuma levelled the score 10 minutes into the second half.

It looked like Sheffield stole it at the death but Pickford went from villain to hero as he produced a brilliant double save to deny Oli McBurnie. The 2-2 draw gave Everton and Sheffield their first points of the new Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur did the league double over Sheffield United the last time the Blades were in the Premier League, which was in the 2020-21 season. Spurs had won just two of their previous 11 matches against Sheffield.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one of their last nine home league games against Sheffield United.

Tottenham Hotspur have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against newly promoted sides.

Sheffield United have conceded losses in 14 of their last 15 matches against sides starting the day in the top two.

Tottenham currently have 10 points from four matches. Only in the 2009-10 season have they earned more points from their first four Premier League matches of a new season (12).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Prediction

This free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur side are unlikely to find it too difficult against the Blades on Saturday. Sheffield United have quite a few injury concerns as well while Spurs are expected to pick up from where they left off prior to the international break.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet - Yes