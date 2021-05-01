Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host the already-relegated Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The London-based hosts are hoping to continue their push for European football.

With just five games remaining in the season, the Lilywhites are currently languishing in seventh place with 53 points. They are one point off title-holders Liverpool, who are heading into the Europa League based on their current position.

A place in the Europa Conference League might seem like a consolation. However, Spurs will still be targeting the Champions League spots, which are currently five points above them.

But on the bright side, the home stretch looks kind to Spurs, starting with the already-relegated Sheffield United.

The Blades have set the record for being one of the worst Premier League sides in modern history. That is thanks to an atrocious campaign in which they have picked up only 17 points so far.

However, they caused a stir with a 1-0 defeat of Brighton in their last game, giving their fans something to cheer about as their miserable campaign draws to a close.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

There have been 93 clashes between the sides, with Spurs boasting a superior recordwith 37 victories. However, the Blades are not far behind with 29 wins of their own.

In the first leg of their clash this season in January, Tottenham secured a routine 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Sheffield United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Full-back Ben Davies is the only notable absentee for Spurs. He's missed the last six weeks of action with an ankle injury and interim manager Ryan Mason is also unsure when he's going to be available.

The home side will welcome back Joe Rodon, who was unable to participate in the Carabao Cup final last weekend as he was cup-tied.

Injured: Ben Davies

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Paul Heckingbottom on Berge. 🇳🇴



“I’ll include Sander in the squad.



He’s had plenty of training days with us and is feeling stronger and more confident every day.” 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z2I5xToRLV — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 30, 2021

Sheffield United

Sander Berge is set to make his long-awaited return for the Blades, though left-back Jack Robinson remains doubtful and will be assessed before kick-off.

Chris Basham has resumed training but this game might have come too soon for him. Meanwhile, Billy Sharp (thigh), Jack O'Connell (knee) and Oli McBurnie (foot) continue their recovery in the treatment room.

Injured: Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell and Oli McBurnie

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Chris Basham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguillon, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Dele Alli; Heung-min Son, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale.

Sheffield United (3-4-1-2): Aaron Ramsdale; George Baldock, Kean Bryan, John Egan; Jayden Bogle, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Ben Osborn; David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United Prediction

Spurs haven't been at their best lately, but should have enough in their tank to see off the miserable Blades with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Sheffield United