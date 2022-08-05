Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will get their 2022-23 Premier League campaign underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs secured a fourth-place finish in the league last season, thanks to a late surge in form, winning four of their last five games, including their last three. Southampton, meanwhile had contrasting fortunes in the same period, losing four of their last five games to finish 15th.

Both teams had a relatively busy pre-season. Spurs played four games, losing against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in their last friendly. The Saints, meanwhile, played five friendlies, winning just one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 201 times across competitions, with their first recorded meeting dating back to 1897.

Spurs have been the better team in this fixture and have a healthy 85-65 lead in wins, while 21 games have ended in draws.

Southampton have struggled in their recent Premier League games against Spurs, picking up just three wins in their last 20 meetings. They have lost more away games (17) at Tottenham than any other team in the Premier League, though.

Southampton's 3-2 win at Spurs in February was their first away win against Tottenham since 2016.

Tottenham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last eight home games against Southampton across competitions.

The two teams haven't played a goalless draw since 2001. Both teams have just a clean sheet apiece in their last 16 meetings.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction

This fixture has produced some entertaining games recently, with the last game between the two teams ending in a five-goal thriller in February. Tottenham ended their 2021-22 season on a high and are likely to continue in the same vein here.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Opening day is around the corner Opening day is around the corner ✨ https://t.co/zmDymftu65

Southampton can be unpredictable but lack the firepower to trouble Spurs, especially away from home.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Tottenham to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Harry Kane to score or assist any time - Yes.

