Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton prediction and betting Tips | 9th February 2022

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will return to Premier League action when they trade tackles in a matchday 24 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Harry Kane scored a brace to guide the capital side to the fifth round of the competition.

Southampton needed extra-time to see off Coventry City on home turf. Kyle Walker-Peters scored the winning goal in the 112th minute after Viktor Gyokeres and Stuart Armstrong's goals leveled matters in regular time.

The two sides will turn their attention to Premier League action, having last played league football before the international break.

Tottenham currently occupy seventh spot in the table on 36 points and are just two points behind the top four. Southampton are further behind in 12th place on 25 points.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 201st meeting between the two sides and Tottenham have a superior record with 85 wins to their name. Southampton were victorious on 64 occasions while 51 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2012 when they played out a 1-1 draw. They also played out a 1-1 stalemate in their first clash way back in March 1897.

Antonio Conte is unbeaten in six matches against Southampton as a manager (winning five), while Spurs have won three and drawn two of their last five matches against the Saints.

Southampton have just one win in their last six away league games and have conceded two or more goals in each of those fixtures.

Harry Kane has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League fixtures against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction

Tottenham made some smart recruitments during the winter transfer window. The new recruits have added firepower and this, coupled with Heung Min Son's return from injury, bodes well for the rest of their campaign.

The South Korean international's partnership with Harry Kane is well documented and the added pace in attack could cause problems for Southampton's defense.

The visitors have what it takes to trouble the bigger sides in the league on their day and have enough firepower to create plenty goalscoring chances. However, Tottenham's quest for a top-four finish should see them secure a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham to win (The home side are on a good run of form and need a win to keep pace in the race for the top four).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in 13 of their last 14 matches against one another).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (the attacking firepower available to both managers should see plenty of goalscoring chances created).

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Harry Kane to score at any time (the England international is slowly getting back to his best and has a great goalscoring record against Southampton).

Edited by Peter P