Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6 2025

Tottenham Hotspur play host to Southampton in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.

Tottenham are currently in 14th place in the table, and with little to play for domestically, they may have one eye on their Europa League tie with Frankfurt on Thursday.

Southampton, meanwhile, are bottom of the league and could be mathematically relegated this weekend with a loss.

So can the Saints salvage some pride, or will Spurs pick up a much-needed win?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham's overall record against Southampton is a strong one. They beat the Saints 0-5 in December, resulting in the firing of Russell Martin, and have lost just once to them in their last five meetings. At home, Spurs have won four of their last five against Southampton.

Tottenham's last game saw them defeated 1-0 at Chelsea, marking their 16th defeat of the season. Only the bottom four sides have now lost more games than Ange Postecoglou's side, who are in danger of their worst Premier League finish since 2003-04.

Southampton's last game, meanwhile, saw them secure a draw with Crystal Palace. The result gave them their first point since February 1 and broke a five-game losing streak.

Southampton are currently on ten points and could be mathematically relegated here. However, they still have pride to play for, as they need two more points to ensure they beat Derby County's record as the all-time worst Premier League side. The Rams finished with eleven points in the 2007-08 season.

Tottenham's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea was just the seventh game they have failed to score in this season. Despite their current lowly league position, only two sides - Liverpool and Manchester City - have scored more goals than their total of 55.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction

Tottenham will undoubtedly come into this game on a low ebb. They are winless in their last four, collecting a solitary point from those games.

However, it is worth noting that two of those defeats came to top four-chasing sides, and they did easily brush Southampton aside in December. The Saints, of course, are one of the few Premier League sides on worse form than Spurs.

Despite Tottenham likely having one eye on their Europa League game just four days after this one, it's still likely that they will have enough to overpower Southampton and gain some confidence here.

The prediction, then, is a home win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win.

Tip 2: Tottenham to score at least 2 goals - Yes (Tottenham have scored at least two goals in their last eight home matches against Southampton).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score in the first half - Yes (Tottenham have scored in the first half in their last five games against Southampton).

