Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday and it could be a pretty low-key affair after what has transpired in recent days.

Jose Mourinho is no longer in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, so former midfielder Ryan Mason will be the interim manager against Southampton.

With a League Cup final to contest on Sunday, Tottenham might not be at full strength against the Saints.

With the Champions League no longer in the equation (due to the announcement of the European Super League), Spurs don’t really have anything to play for in the league.

Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 18, 2021

Southampton, meanwhile, are still not assured of their safety, so they still have something to play for in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Head-to-head

Neither side have been on a good run of form heading into this fixture. While Spurs have won just one of their last five, Southampton have picked up two wins.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is in favor of Tottenham, who have won 23 of the 43 Premier League games between the two teams.

Southampton have won 13, while seven have ended in draws.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Southampton form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane gingerly walked off the pitch against Everton last week, and he won’t be risked against Southampton with the EFL final coming up. Ben Davies is out, while Matt Doherty is still doubtful.

Injured: Ben Davies

Doubtful: Harry Kane, Matt Docherty

Suspended: None

Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will be without Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone. Theo Walcott and Takumi Minamino are back and should be available for selection.

🗣 RH: "We have seven games to go and we still need to take points, so the sooner we get these points the better.



"We need the players on Wednesday to be fresh and wanting to show up." pic.twitter.com/MLSoAU6vrC — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 19, 2021

Injured: Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur probable XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Eric Lamela, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

Southampton probable XI (4-4-2): Fraser Forster; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong; Danny Ings, Che Adams

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur’s attention will be on the EFL Cup final, so they will rest a few key players. That could provide Southampton the opportunity to face a weakened Spurs side and do enough to come out on top.

Score prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Southampton