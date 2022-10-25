Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th October 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to recover from a recent slump in form to book a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they host Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Spurs are on top of Group D with seven points from four games. Sporting Lisbon and Marseille have both got six points each. It goes without saying that Wednesday night's game between Spurs and Sporting is an important one for both sides.

Antonio Conte's side haven't been in great form in the build-up to Wednesday's match. They have lost their last two Premier League outings, namely against Manchester United and Newcastle United. In doing so, they squandered a great opportunity to close the gap with rivals and league leaders Arsenal.

Spurs will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Champions League and a win will earn them a place in the Round of 16. But with injuries plaguing the side, it will not be an easy task for Conte and co.

Meanwhile, Sporting Lisbon have had their share of struggles as well. They've lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. But Sporting beat Tottenham 2-0 in the first round of matches and coach Ruben Amorim will ask for a repeat of the same from his players.

But they have conceded losses in the two subsequent games that came against Marseille. In both matches, Sporting failed to finish at full strength. Antonio Adan picked up a red card in the 4-1 defeat at the Stade Velodrome. Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves were both sent off when the French side came visiting on 12 October.

The two losses to Marseille have seen Sporting slip to third in Group D. They will be looking to put in a spirited performance against Spurs on Wednesday to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Liston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spurs and Sporting have locked horns just once previously and that was in the first round of fixtures of the Champions League group stage. Sporting won the game 2-0.

Sporting have picked up just two wins in 15 away games in England in European competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged victorious in six of their seven home European matches against Portuguese opposition. Their only loss came against Benfica in March 2014.

If Sporting Lisbon win at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Wednesday, they will become the fifth team to defeat Spurs multiple times in a Champions League campaign.

Since the start of the 2019-20 Champions League season, Spurs' 10 games in the group stages have seen a total of 41 goals. Spurs have scored 23 while shipping in 18.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Both Spurs and Sporting are in need of a win here. But Spurs have been rather formidable at home and haven't suffered from a shortage of goals on home soil.

Sporting have a depleted defense due to their injury problems and will be without Pedro Goncalves, who is suspended. We expect Spurs to get an important victory here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

