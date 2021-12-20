Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021-22 League Cup

Tottenham Hotspur host city rivals West Ham in the quarter-finals of the 2021-22 League Cup on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte's side are coming off the back of a stunning 2-2 draw with Liverpool in what was their best performance of the season.

After getting knocked out of the Europa Conference League with a forfeit against Rennes, the manager will look at this competition as a great chance for silverware this season.

West Ham caused a huge upset in the last round to get here, knocking out defending champions Manchester City 5-3 on penalties.

However, their form ever since has been patchy.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Head-To-Head

There have been 217 clashes between the sides in history, with Tottenham winning 98 times and losing to West Ham on 66 occasions.

That includes a loss in each of their last two encounters, both coming in the league, while Spurs are now winless against the Hammers for three games in a row.

Tottenham Hotspur Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

West Ham Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Although Tottenham's injury problems have eased lately, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pierluigi Gollini, Dane Scarlett and Bryan Gil all missed their clash with Liverpool and will remain out on Wednesday.

Cristian Romero has been ruled out until the New Year with a thigh problem.

Some changes are expected in the lineup considering it's a cup game, with Lucas Moura, Japhet Tanganga, Sergio Reguilon and Joe Rodon all likely to start from the outset.

Injured: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Pierluigi Gollini, Dane Scarlett, Bryan Gil, Cristian Romero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial What a contest in North London.



🎥 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool What a contest in North London. 🎥 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀: Spurs 2-2 Liverpool https://t.co/xNogTcZWT6

West Ham

The Hammers are riddled with injuries right now, with Ben Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell all out of contention.

Vladimir Coufal was sent off in their loss to Arsenal last Thursday and will hence serve a suspension here.

Injured: Ben Johnson, Ryan Fredericks, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell

Suspended: Vladimir Coufal

Unavailable: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur (3-5-2): Hugo Lloris; Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Japhet Tanganga, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilón; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane.

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Harrison Ashby, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku; Alex Král, Mark Noble; Nikola Vlašić, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals; Andriy Yarmolenko.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham Prediction

West Ham had the weekend off after their clash with Norwich was postponed but their form has been poor lately.

Tottenham gave their best performance of the season in the draw with Liverpool on Sunday. That will have their confidence soaring ahead of this match.

Antonio Conte's side look good value for the win, although we expect it to be a tight game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 West Ham

