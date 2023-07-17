Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th July 2023

Tottenham Hotspur ramp up their pre-season preparations ahead of the new Premier League season with an intriguing fixture against David Moyes' West Ham United side at the Optus Stadium on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United finished in 14th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The Hammers eased past Perth Glory by a comfortable 6-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have also failed to meet expectations this year. The North London outfit defeated Leeds United by a 4-1 margin in May this year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 101 out of the 221 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 66 victories.

West Ham United picked up four points from their two games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season - only the second time they remained unbeaten against the Londoners in their last nine league campaigns.

After an unbeaten run of three matches against West Ham United in all competitions, Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last four games against the Hammers and have lost three of these games.

Tottenham Hotspur conceded 63 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - more than any other team in the top 14 of the league table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to address a few issues ahead of this match. The North London giants have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

West Ham United found their feet towards the end of their league campaign last season and can pack a punch on their day. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jarrod Bowen to score - Yes