Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as West Ham United take on Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Hammers held Chelsea to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The North London outfit slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat against Leicester City last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive historical record against West Ham United and have won 100 of the 220 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 66 victories.

After a run of five consecutive clean sheets in Premier League matches at home against West Ham United between 2006 and 2011, Tottenham Hotspur have achieved the feat only once in their last 10 such matches.

West Ham United played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and have gone unbeaten against Tottenham Hotspur in an entire season only once in their last eight Premier League campaigns.

West Ham United have lost their last five London derbies away from home in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming against Crystal Palace in 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad at their disposal but have struggled to impose themselves in the Premier League. The hosts are heavily reliant on the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and will need their stalwarts to step up this weekend.

West Ham United have shown flashes of potential over the past month but are yet to hit their stride this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

