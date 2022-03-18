Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20 March 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will take on fellow top-four aspirants West Ham United in a match that could have serious ramifications in the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham Hotspur put up a good fight but ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United last weekend. However, they were able to follow that up with a 2-0 win over a struggling Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Harry Kane scored Spurs' second goal on the night and has now become the player to score the most number of away goals in the history of the Premier League. Kane surpassed Premier League legend Wayne Rooney's record with his 12th league goal of the season.

The win has placed them in seventh in the Premier League table and they trail Arsenal in fourth by just three points now. However, the Gunners have a game in hand over their North London rivals. Spurs have been in freescoring form of late, netting 13 times in their last four Premier League games.

They will be hoping to carry that form into Sunday's game against West Ham. David Moyes oversaw a historic night for the Hammers on Thursday as they overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to beat Sevilla 2-1 on aggregate at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko got on the scoresheet for West Ham as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The London Stadium erupted in joy as the final whistle blew but Moyes' men have no time to rest on their laurels as they travel to take on Spurs on Sunday.

The Hammers are presently sixth in the Premier League table, with 50 points from 29 games. This is a must-win game for them as far as the Premier League top-four race is concerned.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have won just two of their last 19 Premier League away games against Tottenham Hotspur. They've lost 10 and drawn seven.

West Ham United registered wins in their last two Premier League outings against Spurs. But both those wins came at home.

The Hammers will be looking to do their first league double over Spurs since the 2013-14 season.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost five of their seven Premier League London derby games this season.

West Ham United have won three of their last four Premier League London derbies.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction

Neither Spurs nor the Hammers are well-rested going into Sunday's game. Antonio Conte's men have generally struggled when they've had less than six days of rest between games.

West Ham United need to be wary of the fact that Spurs will be quite a propositon at their home ground as opposed to Sevilla at the London Stadium.

Spurs have scored plenty of goals in recent weeks and Jarrod Bowen's absence will adversely affect West Ham United. This will be a tight contest but we expect Spurs to take all three points.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith