Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as West Ham United take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Hammers were held to 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit held Manchester City to a commendable 3-3 draw over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against West Ham United and have won 101 out of the 221 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to West Ham United's 66 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last two matches against West Ham United at home in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition since 2009.

Since their victory in their first-ever Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, West Ham United have lost three of their last four such games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea in their previous London derby at home in the Premier League and could suffer consecutive such defeats in the competition for the first time since November 2004.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tottenham Hotspur have shown marked improvement under Ange Postecoglou but have suffered from the occasional stutter over the past month. The likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Giovani Lo Celso have stepped up to the plate for the hosts and will need to be at their best this week.

West Ham United have shown flashes of their ability this season and will be up against a formidable test on Thursday. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 West Ham United

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Kulusevski to score - Yes