Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur went into the international break on a high after beating Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford. Now they will return to Premier League action against bitter rivals West Ham United and they will host the Hammers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs have two wins and a draw from their first four games. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have looked exceptional of late and will be raring to go again. A win over their London rivals could see Spurs get on a winning streak as they have some relatively easy fixtures coming up.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been in good form themselves. Having lost the opening two fixtures of the new season, the Hammers registered resounding wins over Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jose Mourinho will want his team to secure all three points and have themselves identified as title-challengers.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Spurs have squared off against the Hammers 214 times till today. Spurs have historically been the more dominant side, winning 98 of those games. West Ham United have won 64 while 52 matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in June and Tottenham won 2-0 at home.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-D-L-W-W

West Ham form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Team News

Advertisement

Harry Kane had complained of muscle fatigue whilst on the international break and could be rested here. Eric Dier and Lo Celso are also struggling for fitness. Gareth Bale could make his first appearance of his second stint at Tottenham.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Giovanni Lo Celso and Gareth Bale

Suspensions: None

Ryan Fredericks and Arthur Masuaku could miss out for West Ham on Sunday. Issa Diop and manager David Moyes have both recovered after being tested positive for the coronavirus. Coufal could fill on for Federicks.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku

Suspensions: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Son Heung-Min

Maturity. Responsibility. Huge potential. Great mentality.



Those were just a few of the terms England manager Gareth Southgate used to sum up the impact @_DeclanRice has made since breaking into the Three Lions squad. — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

West Ham United (5-4-1): Lukasz Fabianksi; Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are both in great form and we could be in for a cracker. Both teams have been scoring a lot of goals and we are expecting to see a game with a lot of goals.

Match prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 West Ham United