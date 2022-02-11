Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 13 February 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

After going nine games undefeated in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur have now conceded back-to-back losses in their latest two outings. They relinquished the lead twice against Southampton in midweek to end up on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline.

It was a tightly contested affair with emotions boiling over and their manager Antonio Conte was guilty of being too excitable in the tactical area.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial "On a bad day you need to compete and work… we worked and were able to score two goals but we need to know how to defend the result."

"Let's think about Sunday now."





They still have three games in hand over West Ham United, who are presently fourth in the table with 40 points from 24 games. Manchester United, who are sixth, have 39 from 23 and fifth-placedArsenal have 39 from 22.

Spurs have 36 from 21 and needless to say, a win here would be crucial for them in the battle for a top four berth.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to beat 10-men Arsenal in midweek as they also squandererd the chance to close the gap with the top four.

Wolves have been blunt in the final third and even though they have been formidable at the back, if Bruno Lage doesn't find a solution for their goalscoring woes, the situation will worsen rapidly.

Wolves @Wolves "A great performance, we create a lot of chances but we didn't score goals so, in the end, that's what counts."

The boss reflects on a frustrating night.





Wolves will be hoping to turn things around as they travel to North London. They have won all of their last three away matches in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur won the first Premier League meeting of the season between the two sides. They will be looking to register their first league double over Wolves since the 2003-04 season.

Wolves have won two of their last three away Premier League games against Spurs.

Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur have clashed 15 times in the Premier League. The away side has won eight of those games.

Wolves will be looking to win four successive top-flight league games for the first time since they went on a run of five games in April 1980.

Antonio Conte has not lost three successive league games since November 2009 at Atalanta. Spurs are currently on a two-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur's defensive frailties have been exposed in recent weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers have been formidable at the back and lackluster going forward. Lage will be hoping that new signing Chiquinho and the returning Hwang Hee Chan will improve their attacking impetus.

But this is likely to be a cagey affair with the spoils shared at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

