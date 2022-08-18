Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Fulham last week and have a point to prove in this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record again Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 51 out of the 102 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolves' 30 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost four of their last seven home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers - as many defeats as they had suffered in their first 38 home league games against the away side.

With three away victories, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been more successful on the road against Tottenham Hotspur than against any other team since their promotion in 2018.

After a run that saw them lose five out of eight games, Tottenham Hotspur have lost only one of their last 13 games in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last nine Premier League games - their longest such streak since 2018.

Tottenham Hotspur are only one stroke away from hitting the 1000-goal mark at home in the Premier League - Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are the only other teams to have achieved the feat.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign under Antonio Conte. The likes of Heung Min-Son and Dejan Kulusevski have been impressive so far and will look to make a mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but are not in form at the moment. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes

