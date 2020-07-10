Tottenham Hotspur: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

Tottenham are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but who is currently their highest-paid player?

Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, and Dele Alli are all on lucrative contracts at Tottenham.

Who is Tottenham's highest-paid player currently?

One of the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’, Tottenham Hotspur are home to some of England’s most high-profile players.

However, unlike some of their rivals, Tottenham’s wage bill isn’t anywhere near as staggering. Reports have often suggested that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy tends to use large bonuses rather than hefty weekly payments to entice players to the club. And the figures available would seem to back that idea up.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the wages of the 19 highest-paid Tottenham players.

Note: all figures taken from Spotrac.com. For the purposes of this article, data regarding Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Sissoko, Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon was unavailable.

#19 Kyle Walker-Peters (Right-Back) - £20,000 per week

Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is currently on loan at Southampton

Currently on loan at Southampton, right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly the lowest-paid player in Tottenham’s first-team squad. The 23-year old broke into the Spurs senior team in the 2017-18 season, and since then has made only a handful of appearances for the club.

Despite some promising performances – he registered three assists in a single game against Bournemouth in December 2018 – it’s fully expected that Walker-Peters will join Southampton on a permanent deal this summer. Thus far into his loan spell, he’s made five appearances for the Saints.

#18 Paulo Gazzaniga (Goalkeeper) - £20,000 per week

Paulo Gazzaniga has proven himself an able deputy for Tottenham's first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga was called into action for a long spell during the current season following an injury to club captain Hugo Lloris. The Argentine put in some solid performances, including making a penalty save in January’s 0-0 draw with Watford.

With a contract worth just £20k per week, Gazzaniga is relatively low-paid compared to rival clubs’ backup goalkeepers. But now he’s proven himself an able deputy, there’s every chance he could receive a raise when talks begin over his next deal.

#17 Juan Foyth (Defender) - £21,500 per week

Juan Foyth's future at Tottenham is hard to determine

After some decent moments in the 2018-19 season – including his first Tottenham goal in the club’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace – the current campaign has been disappointing for Juan Foyth. The 22-year-old Argentine international has made just seven appearances, largely due to a string of injuries.

Capable of playing in central defence and at right-back, Foyth still has time to turn things around at Tottenham. His relatively low salary hardly makes him a burden to the club, but with Jose Mourinho reportedly looking at a number of new right-backs, his future is hard to determine right now.

#16 Harry Winks (Midfielder) - £50,000 per week

Harry Winks is recognised as a key midfielder for Tottenham

When Mourinho initially arrived at Tottenham, many fans questioned whether midfielder Harry Winks was “his kind of player”. Those fears seem to have subsided now, as Mourinho appears to value his neat passing range and ability on the ball highly.

A first-team regular, Winks has made 37 appearances this season and is now an England regular, too. But with his current £50k-per-week deal running until 2024, he may have to wait a little while before receiving a pay rise in his next contract.

#15 Danny Rose (Left-Back) - £60,000 per week

Danny Rose looks likely to depart Tottenham this summer

It appears that left-back Danny Rose’s time at Tottenham is coming towards its end. Currently on loan at Newcastle, Rose has expressed his desire to leave the club and it appears that Mourinho will be more than happy to oblige by allowing him to move this summer.

Currently on a contract worth £60k per week, it’s unlikely that wages will be a stumbling block to a move for Rose. The England international was once one of Tottenham’s most prized assets, but injuries and a loss of form have built up over the last few years. With his current deal set to expire in 2021, it’s definitely the right time for both parties to end their relationship.

#14 Eric Dier (Midfielder/Defender) - £60,000 per week

Eric Dier looks set to sign a new deal with Tottenham in the near future

This past week has seen plenty of reports regarding Eric Dier. The midfielder – who has recently been converted into a centre-back by Mourinho – was banned by the FA for four games on a misconduct charge. He’s also currently in discussions with Tottenham regarding a new contract.

The England international’s current deal expires in 2021 and reports have suggested that he’s asking for a hefty raise to stay. Sources suggest he’s looking for around £86k per week – which would bump him into the seventh spot on this list.

He’s become a key player for Mourinho recently – starting all of Tottenham’s post-lockdown games prior to his suspension. Therefore, it's likely the club will acquiesce to his demands.

#13 Ben Davies (Left-Back) - £60,000 per week

Ben Davies is undisputedly Tottenham's first-choice left-back

With Danny Rose set to depart the club, Welsh international Ben Davies is undisputedly Tottenham’s #1 left-back these days. And since returning from an injury in February, the 27-year old has been almost an ever-present for Mourinho’s side.

Davies’ form might not have been the best in the current season – no goals or assists compared to two goals and six assists in 2017-18. But he remains a key man for Tottenham. With a contract that runs until 2024 and only youngster Ryan Sessegnon in competition for his spot, it’s likely the Welshman will be a staple in the first-team for years to come.

#12 Davinson Sanchez (Defender) - £65,000 per week

Davinson Sanchez is one of Tottenham's key defenders

Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez is now in the midst of his third season at Tottenham. A solid performer since his £42m move from Ajax in 2017, Sanchez’s pace and power make him an important asset in the Spurs back-line.

At 24 years old and with a current deal running for another four years, it appears that Sanchez has a bright future at Tottenham. Mourinho currently seems to favour a partnership of the Colombian and Eric Dier at the heart of the Spurs defence. So it’ll be interesting to see how well they fare in the 2020-21 season.

#11 Giovani Lo Celso (Midfielder) - £70,000 per week

Giovani Lo Celso has quickly become a fan favourite at Tottenham

A summer signing from Real Betis, Giovani Lo Celso has become a wildly popular man since his arrival at Tottenham. The Argentine was expected to bring creativity and an eye for goal to the Spurs midfield. But he’s also shown a combative nature, something that’s made him a favourite with Mourinho and with the fans.

It seems like the best is yet to come for Lo Celso, so Tottenham fans will be happy that his £70k-per-week deal runs until 2025. Expect him to become a real key man for Mourinho’s side going into the 2020-21 campaign.

