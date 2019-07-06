Tottenham Hotspur: Why Tanguy Ndombele is a bargain at €60 million

Tanguy Ndombele will soon exhibit his world-class quality in a Spurs jersey

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Tuesday that they have signed Tanguy Ndombele on a six-year contract for a fee of €60 million which could increase by another €10 million based on his performances. This makes him the most expensive signing of all time for the Spurs, a record earlier held by Colombia international Davinson Sánchez.

After announcing the signing of young Jack Clarke from Leeds United, the North Londoners then revealed their first big signing of the season. The failure to sign anyone in the last two transfer windows coupled with the departure of Belgian Mousa Dembélé in January meant there was a dire need to bring in a central midfielder of high quality.

While Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama were mainly injured, Eric Dier has not looked convincing enough to live up to the demands of the position in the previous two seasons. The only bright light in this context has been the re-emergence of Moussa Sissoko who transformed from a wide player to a central one.

After a scintillating run in the Champions League where they lost to Liverpool in the final, the North Londoners were looking to improve the team's quality in order to challenge at the highest level once again. With star-studded depth in almost all other positions, a central midfielder was needed to knit the attack and defence together.

Despite being heavily linked to Spurs, many believed the transfer involving the 22-year-old would not go through. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is famous for holding his pockets tight and prefers to buy young promising players who can develop at the club. On the other hand, Lyon were reluctant to sell Ndombele for a cut-price fee. As the pre-season loomed close, many fans feared it would be the same story all over again. However, now that the French international's services have been secured, Tottenham can finally focus on getting ready for the new season.

We analyze why the former Olympique Lyonnais star will fit the bill at his new club and what the fans can expect to witness from him for his new club.

A good reader of the game

The French international was Mauricio Pochettino's No. 1 target before the start of the new season. And a player of his calibre was much needed in the team too. While most of Tottenham's players thrive on attacking displays, they struggle during the period of transition in the game. The club needed a player who can read the attacks of the opposition, intercept the key passes as well as provide a different dimension in attack.

Ndombele can contribute instantly in this team even if slotted directly into the starting XI. He can easily be used in the 4-2-3-1 formation often used by Spurs last season or any other such formation that the manager decides.

His versatility is proven because Lyon used multiple formations last season and yet he played 34 matches in Ligue 1 last season, helping his former side qualify for the Champions League with a third-place position. That, along with the ease with which he has adjusted to the French national team shows how he is comfortable with any style or formation he is put in.

Former Lyon manager Bruno Genesio explained why every manager is so fond of Ndombele.

"He's interesting because he's one of those players capable of solving tactical problems with his game intelligence."

Similarly, former Amiens coach Christophe Pelissier was also full of praise for the midfielder and explained the attributes which single him out:

"He is very good with the ball, dazzles with his shot, breaks line with ball at his foot, his technical qualities allow him to play more advanced, while his intelligence allows him to adopt a more defensive role."

Makes the play simple

The reason why Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas persisted on keeping such a high price for Ndombele is the value the midfielder brings to the table for his teams. The right-footed Ndombele possesses the vision and passing ability that can simplify the attacking options for his team.

Ndombele has registered 16 assists in 96 appearances for Lyon while also averaging 89% passing success rate last season in Ligue 1. His tendency to hold the ball showcases his willingness to maintain possession until the right time or gap appears. Instead of aimlessly looking to deliver the final ball to his teammates, he comfortably holds the ball even in the tightest of situations. These attributes are what delighted the managers he has worked under.

However, he is much more than these primary skills. The sheer pace and dribbling skills he has in his artillery makes it extremely tough for anyone to predict his next move. He had the second-best dribbling ratio per 90 minutes at Lyon last season, thereby proving the quality of his contribution and the mastery at moving the ball forward himself.

Occupies the free spaces and dominates physically

Big clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus also closely monitored Ndombele because he understands the need to either move into free space or to get involved and make things difficult for his opponents. The young player shows signs of excellence time and again in the heart of midfield.

Moreover, his physical presence on the field should suit well with the intensity of the Premier League. He shone brightly for Lyon and the France national team thanks to his tackling skills and box-to-box displays and this might be the missing link in Tottenham's quest to move forward.

Tottenham begin their new season at home to Aston Villa, and every football fan will be eagerly hoping for Ndombele's name on the team sheet.