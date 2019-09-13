Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI against Crystal Palace | Premier League 2019/20

Pochettino will be desperate for a win against Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Crystal Palace to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League resumes at the end of the international break. After steering his club to the UEFA Champions League final last season, Mauricio Pochettino has raised expectations for a realistic title challenge this time. However, Spurs have been disappointing in the league so far.

Pochettino’s men were off to a flyer after starting the season with a 3-1 win at home against Aston Villa. Since then, though, Spurs have been without a win. They managed two draws – against Arsenal and Manchester City, and succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Newcastle United. The game against Crystal Palace, as such, is a must-win tie for the Pochettino, regardless of the fact that it will be far from easy.

Crystal Palace are currently 4th on the table and have already defeated Manchester United this season. Pochettino will need to get his team selection right in order to grab all three points on offer. Today, we take a look at the probable starting XI that the Argentine tactician could opt for against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper

There’s isn’t much room for debate here. Hugo Lloris is the automatic starter for Pochettino, even though the Frenchman has failed to keep a clean sheet so far this season. There’s no denying that Lloris still is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world right now. This season, the Frenchman has already made 19 saves so far in the first 4 games, which is the most in the league. Against Crystal Palace, though, he will be desperate for a clean sheet.

Defenders

Mauricio Pochettino had opted for the same backline for the first three games, before making a subtle change in the last game against Arsenal. Against Crystal Palace, the former Southampton manager should have a settled back four starting together for the first time this season.

Kyle Walker-Peters should return to the first team at right-back, after starting 3 of the 4 games so far in that position and impressing. At the heart of the defence should be Pochettino’s dependable centre-back pairing of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Both defenders are good with the ball at their feet and have a great understanding that would help Spurs play their natural game. Danny Rose has looked reliable at the back and adventurous going forward. He has been an omnipresent figure in the team so far and should continue at left-back.

