Tottenham interested in signing on-loan Barcelona star - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Adama Traore after the attacker's loan spell at Barcelona comes to an end.

Traore moved to Barcelona on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season in January earlier this year. The Blaugrana have the chance to sign him on a permanent deal for a fee of €30 million but are not expected to do so.

The 26-year-old was limited to just 11 appearances in La Liga in the 2021-22 season, with just four of them coming as starts.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb



He will leave Wolves this summer despite Barcelona not taking up the option to sign him permanently.



- @GraemeBailey Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Adama Traore.He will leave Wolves this summer despite Barcelona not taking up the option to sign him permanently. Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Adama Traore. He will leave Wolves this summer despite Barcelona not taking up the option to sign him permanently. - @GraemeBailey

Having started well, Traore tailed off at Camp Nou and it's no surprise that the club do not want to make his stay permanent.

As per The Express (via Sport), Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign the winger. Whether or not Wolves' asking price for Traore stays at €30 million remains to be seen.

Traore showed what he can do at Barcelona but needs more consistency

The winger is known for his burst of speed and when in full flow, not many defenders can stop him. At Barcelona, he got off to a good start but did not have the consistency to keep his place in the starting lineup.

He finished the season with just two assists for the Catalan side. His end product has always been an issue, and he will have to improve on that aspect if he wants another big money move in his career.

A move to Tottenham, however, could be the right step for his career. Antonio Conte has made use of several low-profile wingers in his formation to good effect. The likes of Victor Moses, Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian are some of the examples.

Whether or not Traore can survive as a wing-back with his work-rate remains to be seen. Conte demands a high work ethic from his players, so Traore will definitely need to buck up in that regard.

During the transitions, however, he will be a massive threat. The likes of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have already shown how good they can be.

Add Traore to the mix and Spurs could be unstoppable on the counter next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far