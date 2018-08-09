Tottenham Deadline Day transfer roundup: Real Madrid want €200 million Premier League star and more - August 9, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur Pre-Season Training Session

Hello and welcome to the Tottenham transfer roundup for the day. The deadline day is finally upon us and yet, Spurs haven’t signed a player so far in the transfer window. They remain the only top four club in Europe’s top four leagues to not make a signing yet – and it seems like it is going to remain the same way.

However, there are some updates regarding the Lilywhites and we will dive into them right away!

Zaha update

Wilfried Zaha’s incredible form last season meant that Crystal Palace escaped from the fangs of relegation and stayed in the top-flight. It also meant that the Ivorian attracted a lot of interest over the summer but chairman and part-owner of Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, claims that selling Zaha so late in the transfer window.

"It would be a ridiculous point to do it, wouldn't it?” Steve Parish said.

“I mean to go the whole transfer window and only think about it now to come in with a bid would be ridiculous."

Fernando Llorente to West Ham?

While Spurs may not have bought anyone as of yet, they could let go of one of their strikers in the form of Fernando Llorente. According to Daily Mail, West Ham are eying a deadline day move for the former Athletic Club striker, who hasn’t had an impressive spell with the Lilywhites thus far.

The Hammers might have to pay in the region of £7 million to land the striker or, instead, bring him on loan.

Toby Alderweireld agent flies to London

The future of Toby Alderweireld hasn’t been sorted as of yet as the Red Devils have still not been able to entice Tottenham into selling him. In a last-ditch attempt to get the Belgian to the Old Trafford, his agent has flown to London in order to force through a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

According to The Times, Alderweireld could secure a move to Italy if the Red Devils don’t match the valuation of the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, a report from Gloucestershire Live, Manchester United are willing to offer Marcos Rojo or Chris Smalling to Spurs in a swap deal to bring the Belgian.

Real want Eriksen as Kova replacement

After Kovacic’s loan move to Chelsea was confirmed last night, it seems as though the Galacticos want a replacement despite the fact that the Croat’s deal doesn’t have an option to buy him permanently.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have eyed Christian Eriksen, who is valued at €200 million, as a potential replacement for Mateo Kovacic. However, it is unlikely that Spurs would sell at this stage of the window.