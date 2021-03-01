Tottenham could now see the best version of Gareth Bale after winger leads Burnley demolition

It took just under two minutes for Gareth Bale to announce his presence to Tottenham's opponents on Sunday. Having been limited to playing just a few games this season, the Welshman rolled back the years against Burnley.

The 31-year-old’s return to Spurs was greeted with much fanfare, but until Sunday, it hadn’t gone according to plan. Jose Mourinho’s reluctance to play him regularly was beginning to frustrate fans.

Bale’s own battles with injuries also threatened to disrupt his loan move to Tottenham, but he is beginning to get into his stride. On Sunday, the winger scored twice and set up another as Tottenham thrashed Burnley 4-0 at home, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also getting on the scoresheet.

Fully-fit Bale runs riot against Burnley

Jose Mourinho had previously intimated that the reason why Bale wasn’t playing regularly was due to fitness issues. Now, though, it looks like the winger is finally back to full fitness.

Bale earlier scored in the 4-0 demolition against Wolfsberger in the Europa League in midweek. He followed it up with another impressive performance against Burnley.

Bale showed great awareness in beating the offside trap for his first goal before curling in a stunner for his second strike. His performance showed flashes of the man who left Tottenham eight years ago for a world-record fee.

"There is not one single manager in the world that doesn't play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition,” Mourinho told Sky Sports after the game.

“There is not one, but now he is better than ever. I'm just pleased for the team because he helped the team to win. I'm happy for him," Mourinho added.

Bale was in top shape against Burnley and he will definitely be one of the first names on Mourinho’s teamsheet if he continues to perform at this level.

A deadly front three

Bale’s return to form is also a timely boost for Tottenham following the club’s poor run of form. With just two wins in their last seven Premier League games, Mourinho will need all his attacking players firing to turn things around.

Even more impressive is the fact that Spurs were fluid in attack and looked dangerous with every move when Bale, Kane and Son Heung-Min started together for the first time.

Bale scored twice and chalked up an assist while Kane also scored and Son also recorded two assists as Tottenham routed Burnley. This could soon become a deadly front three for Spurs.

Bale, Kane and Son are players who guarantee goals and they could run riot in the league once they get used to playing together. Mourinho will have to make good use of the attacking options at Spur's disposal in the coming week, however, there is no reason why all three players should not start regularly.