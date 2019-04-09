×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Apr 2019, 15:22 IST

Tottenham have had another impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham have had another impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino

Despite a recent downturn in form that’s seen them dragged into a four-way scrap for the final two Champions League spots, Tottenham have still had an excellent season by anyone’s standards. They remain 4th in the Premier League – and could move back to 3rd by beating Huddersfield on Saturday – and have made it to the last 8 of the Champions League for the first time since 2010/11.

Mauricio Pochettino has done a tremendous job with the Spurs squad over the past 5 seasons, turning them into genuine title contenders by helping fringe players improve, bringing in key newcomers and promoting youngsters to the forefront. And this season he’s managed to do it without signing a single player.

Now at home in their new stadium, Tottenham’s squad remains relatively small in comparison to their rivals, but that doesn’t make them much worse off, if at all. They still have some of the best players in the Premier League, and here’s a look at 5 contenders for their Player of the Year for 2018/19.

#5 Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld has been a commanding presence at the back for Tottenham
Toby Alderweireld has been a commanding presence at the back for Tottenham

For a long period in the summer, it looked like Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld would be on his way out of Tottenham, as sides like Manchester United and Juventus were known to be interested in him, and his contract was set to expire in the summer of 2019. No move materialised though, and there’s no doubt that Spurs fans are probably very happy about that.

After being laid up with injuries for long periods of 2017/18, Alderweireld has been back to his commanding self this season, ensuring that Tottenham’s defence remains strong even against some of the most dangerous attacking talent in the world. The Belgian was particularly outstanding in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, and it’s quite clear that Spurs are a tougher nut to crack with him in the side.

Whether Spurs will be forced to sell Alderweireld in the summer is still up for debate – they extended his contract by a year earlier this season, but that extension also allows for a £25m release clause – a relatively low price for a defender of his calibre. If the Belgian does leave, there will be no doubt that Tottenham will miss him – particularly after a season of this standard.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Son Heung-Min Mauricio Pochettino
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
The highest paid player at Tottenham Hotspur- Player Wages and more
RELATED STORY
EPL 18-19: 5 Tottenham Hotspur players who impressed the most this season
RELATED STORY
Son Heung-Min: Player Profile - Tottenham 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Why Harry Kane is one of the world's best strikers, irrespective of what the doubters say
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The race for the top four finish - What are the chances for Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will still finish in the top 4
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Tottenham will finish in the top four?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 5 talking points ahead of the game
RELATED STORY
Spurs' new stadium: Could a new era in Tottenham history be ushered in with move to new home?
RELATED STORY
Burnley vs Tottenham: Match Prediction Today - Football Predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us