Tottenham Hotspur's 10 most expensive signings of all time

Tottenham have spent plenty of money in this transfer window - but where does Tanguy N'Dombele fall in this list?

After two fruitless transfer windows, this summer has seen Tottenham Hotspur leap right back into the transfer market – big time – by spending well over £150m on new players to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has often come under criticism for not being willing to spend money like the Premier League’s other big clubs, and it is true that Tottenham haven’t spent the same kind of money as rivals like Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool over the past few years.

The idea that they haven’t spent a lot at all, however, is somewhat of a myth. In particular, since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in 2014 – and the push from Spurs to break into the upper echelon of the Premier League – the London side have brought in plenty of talent for some substantial fees.

Here are Tottenham’s 10 most expensive signings of all time.

#10 Serge Aurier - £22.5m from Paris St. Germain – 2017

Serge Aurier has been inconsistent since joining Tottenham in 2017

Basically a like-for-like replacement for Kyle Walker – who was sold to Manchester City in the same transfer window – Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier was signed by Tottenham for a large fee of £22.5m from Paris St. Germain in the summer of 2017.

Aurier brought a somewhat crazy reputation to London with him; he’d been convicted of assaulting a police officer in France a year earlier, but while his off-pitch behavior hasn’t made any news, it’d be hard to deem his move a complete success.

To date, Aurier has made just 41 appearances for Spurs, with only 25 of them coming in the Premier League. Part of this has been down to some injury issues, but for the most part, the Ivorian has been largely unable to establish himself as Mauricio Pochettino’s first choice in the right-back booth.

Flashes of brilliance have been shown – Aurier was fantastic against Borussia Dortmund in last season’s Champions League, for instance – but more often than not he’s been wildly inconsistent, and it’s hardly a surprise that rumors of his exit from Tottenham have been flying around in recent weeks.

If he does remain, 2019/20 is likely the last chance saloon for him.

#9 Ryan Sessegnon - £25m from Fulham – 2019

If Ryan Sessegnon reaches his potential his £25m fee will be seen as a bargain

One of Tottenham’s three arrivals during the current transfer window, Ryan Sessegnon represents a classic Mauricio Pochettino signing. He’s young, massively talented and has huge amounts of somewhat untapped potential. Rumors of the left-sided player moving to Tottenham have been swirling around for a couple of seasons now so it came as no surprise to see the move finally materialize.

Sessegnon struggled somewhat for Fulham in 2018/19, but given the issues at the club – they went through 3 managers before their relegation – his sub-par performances can probably be excused, and the 19-year old still managed 2 goals and 6 assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Given his potential – Sessegnon has been compared to Gareth Bale due to his ability to play as both a left-back and a left-sided attacker – the initial £25m that Spurs have paid for him could end up representing a bargain in the future. Tottenham fans will hope that Pochettino can get the best out of him – and if he can, he will likely be a huge success.

