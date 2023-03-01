Tottenham scout resigns after controversy over revealing Spurs transfer target on TV: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur's scouting department has been shaken up by the resignation of Jeff Vetere, as per a report from ESPN. Vetere left his position amid controversy surrounding a recent television interview he gave in South America. The scout was only just appointed by Spurs' football managing director Fabio Paratici in September.

According to the report, Vetere caused consternation among Spurs' top brass by divulging the name of one of the club's transfer targets during an appearance on WinSportsTV in Colombia. Specifically, he named Atletico Nacional goalkeeper Kevin Mier as a player Tottenham were considering signing.

“I see a GK who does not lack anything to cross the pond. He has things, for me, they are not normal for a boy his age. I was surprised by his confidence and his handling of the ball.”



"I see a GK who does not lack anything to cross the pond. He has things, for me, they are not normal for a boy his age. I was surprised by his confidence and his handling of the ball."

Jeff Vetere on now reported #thfc GK target, Kevin Mier:

Although an investigation was launched into Vetere's conduct, he opted to step down from his role before any conclusion could be reached. In the interview, Vetere had mentioned that he had seen Mier play against Medelin and believed the 22-year-old could thrive in England if he made the switch.

Tottenham are clearly in need of a new goalkeeper due to the advanced age of their current first choice, Hugo Lloris, whose contract expires in 2024. However, the club is understandably displeased with Vetere publicly discussing their recruitment strategy and their potential interest in young Kevin Mier.

Jeff Vetere had only joined Tottenham as a scout this season but made a big mistake!

Vetere, who has previously held positions at Birmingham City, Real Madrid, Newcastle, and Aston Villa, has a wealth of experience in football. Nonetheless, his time at Spurs has reportedly been cut short due to his controversial remarks.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Wilifred Zaha

Spurs are quickly emerging as strong contenders to secure the services of the talented Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. According to a recent report by London World (via TBR Football), they have been in contact with his representatives, joining the likes of Roma and Manchester United in the race to sign him.

Sources suggest that Antonio Conte's side are optimistic about landing Zaha and Tottenham are growing more confident by the day. In fact, they are reportedly even prepared to offer him a pay rise to lure him to North London.

Zaha is probably not at the peak of his powers anymore, having turned 30 last November. However, he continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League, having already netted six goals this season for the Eagles.

Given that Zaha is likely to be available on a free transfer, several heavyweights in Europe are keen on securing his signature. But with Tottenham's growing confidence and their willingness to offer him a better deal, they may just win the race to land the talented winger.

